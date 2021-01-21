20 judicial magistrates appointed to ensure smooth CCC polls

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 20: The Election Commission (EC) has appointed a total of 20 judicial magistrates to ensure smooth conduct of elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) slated for January 27.

The appointed judicial magistrates will perform their duties in the field two days before the election-day.

According to a circular, signed by Afroza Sheuli, deputy secretary (law) of EC, said the appointed judicial magistrates will perform their duties for four days, including two days after the elections as per Local Government (City Corporation) Elections rules 2012).

Earlier, the EC had appointed a total of 14 executive magistrates to enforce election code of conduct during the elections and campaign. The magistrates have already begun their works. The magistrates are to monitor the violation of election code of conduct by the candidates. They can take necessary actions on the spot.

The appointed judicial magistrates are Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Hussain Muhammad Reza, Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Sarwar Jahan, Senior Judicial Magistrate M Shahidullah Kaiser, Senior Judical Magistrate Begum Anjuman Ara, Senior Judicial Magistrate Kaushiq Ahmed Khandaker, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Feni Sharafuddin Ahmed, Judicial Magistrate of Feni Abdullah Khan, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Lakshmipur Raihan Chowdhury, Judicial Magistrate of Lakshmipur Jewel Dev, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Banderban ASM Emran, Judicial Magistrate of Khagrachari M Samiul Alam, Judicial Magistrate of Khagrachari Muhammad Hasan,

Senior Judicial Magistrate of Noakhali M Soebuddin Khan, Judicial Magistrate of Noakhali M Saidin Nahi, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Cumilla M Irfanul Huq Chowdhury, Judicial Magistrate of Cumilla M Shamsur Rahman, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Rangamati Probal Chakraborty, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Rangamati Sabuj Paul, Senior Judicial Magistrate of Chandpur M Kamal Hussain, and Judicial Magistrate of Chandpur Kartik Chandra Ghose.

The total number of polling stations in the Chattogram City Corporation are 735, and the number of polling booths are 4886. The total number of voters, are 1938977 (9,46,673 females and 9,92,033 males).

As many as 735 presiding officers, 4886 assistant presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers have already been appointed to conduct the elections. A total of 12000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be installed in all polling stations.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has transferred the officers-in-charge of Bakalia, Kotwali, Double Mooring, Chawkbazar and Chandgaon as per directive of the Election Commission in order to hold a fair election.

Awami League mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his campaign in different wards of the city on Wednesday. He pledged to take a proper guideline to rehabilitate the hawkers of the city. He sought their blessings and votes for his symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming elections.

BNP mayor nominee Dr Shahadat Hussain exchanged views with the people of different areas on Wednesday. He demanded recovery of illegal weapons from the 'terrorists' in order to hold the CCC election in a free, fair manner. He also sought blessings and votes for 'Sheaf of Paddy'. He further pledged to build Chattogram as one of the planned cities of the world.

Besides, other mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Jannatul Islam of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Abul Manjur of People's Party, and Khokan Chowdhruy of Treenamul NDM continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Wednesday.



