BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

One Bank Managing Director M. Fakhrul Alam along with high officials and local elites, inaugurating Zirani Bazar Sub-branch under its Ganakbari (EPZ) branch at Zirani Bazar, Ashulia, Dhaka on Wednesday. From this Sub-branch local people of this area will get all kinds of banking facilities. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Deputy Managing Director Md. Mosharraf Hossain flanked by Senior Executive Vice President Mizanur Rahman, Head of Pallabi branch Md. Mostakimur Rahaman, high officials, businesspersons and clients, inaugurating its Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) at Rupnagar in Dhaka recently. photo: BankIslamic Finance and Investment Foundation Limited (IFIL) Managing Director and CEO . Abu Zafore Md. Saleh flanked among others by Additional Superintendent of Police Utpal Kumar Roy, Kurigram Press Club President Ahsan Habib Nilu handing over a blanket to an elderly poor man at Kurigram Stadium on Sunday last, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.