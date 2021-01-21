UAE-India flights for as low as Dh300 announced

SHARJAH, Jan 20: Sharjah carrier Air Arabia is offering flight tickets to India for as low as Dh300 one-way all inclusive.

The discounted fares come at a time when forecasts for the rebounding of UAE's travel and tourism sector continue to strengthen.

The airline also recently announced a free global Covid-19 cover for all passengers travelling on its flights from Sharjah.

This cover is automatically included with the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Valid for 31 days from the day of departure on the itinerary, it also includes medical expenses and quarantine costs.

Travellers can avail of the discounted fares by visiting airarabia.com or calling 06-5580000.


























