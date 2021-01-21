China’s US soybean imports surged in 2020

BEIJING, Jan 20: China's soybean imports from the United States in 2020 rose by 52.8per cent from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, though the stepped up buying likely fell short of what was needed to fulfil last year's trade deal between the countries.

The world's top soybean buyer last year brought in 25.89 million tonnes of the oilseed from the US, its second-largest supplier, up from 16.94 million tonnes in 2019.

Chinese buyers stepped up US farm produce purchases to meet China's pledge to buy $36.5 million in farm goods in 2020 under the Phase 1 trade deal signed with Washington last January. Soybean purchases were expected to make up half of the monetary target and estimates showed China needed to import about 40 million tonnes to make good on the deal.

Besides the push to meet the trade deal, soybean imports also rose as China rapidly replenished its pig herd after it was decimated by the deadly African swine fever during the last two years.

Chinese crushers mostly buy soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed livestock, mainly pigs, and soyoil.

In December, US arrivals surged to 5.84 million tonnes, up from 3.09 million the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. Shipments from Brazil, China's biggest soybean supplier, were 1.18 million tonnes in December, down from 4.83 million a year earlier, as shipments dwindled after abundant arrivals in earlier months. -Reuters







