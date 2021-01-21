Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:25 PM
Business

ICMAB meets on AI, Blockchain in Capital Market

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

A discussion meeting titled 'Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Applications in Capital Market' organized by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) was held at ICMAB Auditorium at Khilhet in Dhaka on Tuesday
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam and of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President AKM Delwer Hussain attended the event as the chief guest and the special guest respectively.
Dr. Hajik Mohammad, Managing Director, Stellar Consulting Group (Singapore), Fintech Expert / Trainer, iFintel Business Intelligence (Malaysia) was the resource person.
Professor Shibli Rubaiyat-ul Islam said CMA profession is very important for our economic development. Those who are engaged in this profession have an important responsibility to create transparency in the economy.
He said apart from the implementation of cost audit, he would try his best to take appropriate steps for the development of the profession.
AKM Delwer Hussain called for further expansion of job opportunities for CMA professionals. He appealed to the chief guest for proper assistance so that they can play an important role in the development of the national economy by utilizing their professional skills. He said if the cost audit is implemented, the country's economy will develop. Revenue will increase. So, it is important to ensure this in the interest of the state.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond in his speech highlighted the cost and management accounting profession and its need in various important sectors.
On behalf of the Institute, he drew the attention of the chief guest to the development of the national economy by making it appropriate to make cost audit compulsory in all limited companies as per government guidelines.
ICMAB Vice President Md. Mamunur Rashid presented comments and views on the topic at the event. Former ICMAB Dhaka Branch Council Chairman G M Omar Farooq Chowdhury conducted the main function.   ICMAB Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury gave vote of thanks to all the participants who joined the event.


« PreviousNext »

