Samsung invites pre orders for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Bangladesh has unveiled Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for the local market with exciting pre-order deals.

The device drives the boundaries of what a smartphone is capable of doing with revolutionary camera experience and powerful performance, says a press release.

For the first time, Samsung is bringing their S Pen experience to the Galaxy S series and heightening productivity and creativity.

The pre-order has started, and it will continue until February 10, 2021. To pre-order, go to http://www.s21preorder.com.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is powered by a cutting-edge chipset that offers faster speed, innovative computing, and higher energy efficiency. The device is also secured by Samsung Knox Vault, which now comes with extra layer protection for Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G users. The device comes with Exynos 2100 which is the first 5nm Exynos processor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is designed to be epic in every way that comes with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display - the company's most intelligent screen yet. The screen refresh rate will adjust according to the content from 10Hz to 120Hz to increase users' viewing experience while keeping them power efficient.



















