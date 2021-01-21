vivo smartphone Y12S with side-finger print launched

vivo's new brand new smartphone vivo Y12S equipped with side-fingerprint technology, is now available in the country's market at Tk 12,900 per device.

Users can stream movie up to 16 hours and can play games up to 6 hours with a single charge; as the Y12S also carry a battery of 5000mAh, saysa press release issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, the pre-booking period that began on January 14, closed on Tuesday, January 19.

vivo has added side-mounted fingerprint technology in this brand new Y12S for which users can unlock Y12S in 0.23 seconds at on-screen mode and 0.32 in off-screen mode.

vivo Y12S also has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display. The smartphone is equipped with a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM; with one camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

vivo Y12S is powered by FunTouch OS11. In Bangladesh vivo Y12S is available in 2 attractive colors: Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.





