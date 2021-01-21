Video
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home Business

Alibaba’s shares surge as Jack Ma reappears

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

Jack Ma

Jack Ma

BEIJING, Jan 20: Shares in internet giant Alibaba soared more than eight per cent Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance since November, ending weeks of speculation about his whereabouts after the company took a kicking from Chinese regulators.
Ma -- one of Asia's richest people with a fortune estimated at around $58 billion -- disappeared from the public eye after he was hauled in front of regulators for an October speech critical of China's financial system.
Shortly afterwards, the record-breaking $37 billion IPO of his financial group Ant was spiked at the last minute by mainland officials in a shock move that some saw as retaliation for Ma's outspokenness.
China's finance authorities have since ordered Ant to change its business model and hack back its lending, insurance and wealth management services, while Alibaba is also the subject of an anti-monopoly probe.
The disappearance of Ma from the public eye set tongues wagging on his whereabouts.
But a video clip released by Chinese financial news outlets Wednesday showed him in a recording giving a speech to rural teachers as part of an awards ceremony organised by his charity.
Shares in Alibaba soared 8.5 per cent to HK$265.00 in Hong Kong.
In the speech, Ma praised China's poverty alleviation efforts, a central target of the Communist leadership, and vowed to dedicate more efforts towards helping rural teachers.
"My colleagues and I... are even more determined to devote ourselves to education and public welfare," he said, according to a transcript of his speech published by news site Tianmu News.    -AFP


