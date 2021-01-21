BSEC to scrap IPO lottery for new shares

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has changed the IPO rules to scrap the lottery system. That means shares for public subscription to be allotted now among all applicants in a proportionate rate.

The new rule will come into effect from April next. Market analysts have welcomed the new move saying it will produce good impact in the market by preventing irrational share price hikes. Many believe the lottery system not beyond human intervention.

The regulator announced the decision to launch the new system on last Dec 31 saying it aims to encourage long-term investments in the capital market.

The new rules stipulate a new condition that an investor must have a minimum of Tk 20,000 investment in the secondary market to apply for IPO shares.

It will infuse fresh money into the market because the investors must put their funds first in the secondary market to get IPO, said SEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim.

A general investor must also apply for shares worth a minimum of Tk 10,000 from the IPO. They can also apply for investment of multiplications of Tk 10,000. A professor at the Dhaka University Mahmood Osman Imam of finance department said everyone will get shares under the new rules. "The share price will not rise irrationally during the IPO since there will be no auction," he added.

Managing director of IDL Investments Ltd welcomed the move saying "Ending the lottery system is a good decision. Everyone will get shares and the flow of issues will increase. Huge amounts of shares won't end up in the hands of a few. Share price will not increase unreasonably during IPO either."

The market regulator says the new system aims to encourage long-term investment. It will create a new class of investors who want to make long-term investments.

Many investors wait for new IPOs and apply through the lottery by creating several BO accounts with ID cards of people close to them. After they succeed in the lottery, these investors sell off the shares and leave the market as prices run high. General investors sometimes lose in the lottery as they are crowded out by IPO hunters.

Managing director of Investment Promotion Services Ltd, a brokerage house in the city said, people who only invest in IPOs do not belong to market. Many of them never invest in the secondary market.

The new system will make easier access for investors to new IPOs.








