

BTRC to monitor service standard of mobile phone operators

The state regulator has turned to a private firm to provide workforce and transportation for the test in around 300 Upazilas starting from January this year.

The commission will monitor dropped calls, level of received calls, call setup time, call success rate and other indicators of mobile telephone services and make a report, according to BTRC spokesman Zakir Hossain Khan.

The operators will face legal action if their services fail to meet the BTRC set standards, Zakir said on Tuesday.

The BTRC is using machines, such as Nemo Walker Air, Invex II, and WindCatcher for the purpose.

PI Technology has been hired to provide the service with the workforce and transport under a a Tk 4.1 million deal. The BTRC had run similar tests in 2017 and 2019.

The number of mobile phone and internet users has increased in the country but customers often complain of poor services such as slow internet speed, network problems, cut-off connections and more fees than use.

Zakir said clients have filed 550,000 complaints for poor services against mobile phone operators in the past 11 months. The BTRC disposed of 98 percent of the complaints, according to him.

Secretary general of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators or AMTOB has reportedly welcomed the BTRC initiative. He said BTRC will use technologies to include vehicle speed, location, time of call, standards of handset and other factors in the test as per the AMTOB's proposal.

The number of mobile internet users in the country jumped to 102.3 million in December 2020 from 93.6 million in the same month of 2019, according to the BTRC.

The mobile phone subscription increased to 170.1 million in December 2020 from 165.5 million in December 2019.

























