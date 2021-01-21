DSE ends mixed, CSE rise amid volatility

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) advanced amid volatile trade amid thin participation due to murky weather.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 6.75 points or 0.11 per cent to 5,827 and the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips also advanced 4.10 points to 2,207 while the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) declined 1.78 points to 1,290 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 14.16 billion, up 10 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 12.90 billion.

Losers took a small lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 159 declined, 121 advanced and 75 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart with 17.10 million shares worth Tk 1.43 billion changing hands, closely followed by Robi Axiata, LankaBangla Finance, Summit Power and Beximco Pharmaceuticals.

The newly listed Energypac Power was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 49.89 per cent while Dacca Dyeing was the worst loser, losing 9.21 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advanced by 84 points to settle at 16,987 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 52 points to close at 10,250.

Of the issues traded, 121 advanced, 97 declined and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 15.69 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 589 million.











