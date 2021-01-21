‘Relationship and services imperative to attract FDI’



Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md. Nazrul Islam speaking as the chief guest at an open discussion meeting with Bangladesh EPZs Investors' Association at the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Investors Club on Tuesday. photo : bepza

He was speaking as the chief guest at an open discussion meeting with Bangladesh EPZs (Export Processing Zones) Investors' Association (BEPZIA) at the Chittagong Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Investors Club on Tuesday, according to a press club. He said Bangladesh EPZ Authority always provides its best services to the investors so that they can run their business uninterruptedly.

He added though the global economy has become stagnant due to Covid-19, EPZs companies are working hard for tiding the Bangladesh economy.'

He hopped that BEPZA and BEPZIA will work together for the betterment of the country and maintain a good relationship to solve any adverse situation. Executive Chairman of BEPZA also appreciated the Workers-Management-Owner synergy existing in the EPZs.

Presided over by BEPZIA Chairman M. Nasir Uddin who is also the Pacific Jeans Group, the meeting was also addressed by Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah, General Manager of CEPZ, Mohammad Anamul Haque, General Manager of KEPZ, Khaja Mynuddin Farhad, President of BEPZIA Zonal Executive Committee, Azizul Bari Choudhury Zinnah, BEPZIA Zonal Secretary, Shaikh Shahinur Rahman, MD of Youngone group and Anjan Shekhar Das, MD, RSB Industrial Ltd.















