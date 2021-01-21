Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Business

Indian firm wins large transmission deals in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro  (L&T) on Wednesday said its construction arm, L&T Construction, has bagged large transmission line orders in Bangladesh.
While the company didn't disclose the value of the contracts bagged by the power transmission and distribution business, as per its project classification, large projects have a value of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
"The scope of these packages involves design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of extra high voltage transmission lines on turnkey basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Bangladesh has started a programme to alleviate infrastructure deficiencies and upgrade its power system to sustain its growth. "The recent wins strengthen the leadership position of our business that caters to power transmission & distribution and renewables EPC projects in the region," said  T Madhava Das, WholeTime Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities).
Earlier on Monday, L&T Construction said it won a large order for its heavy civil infrastructure business from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for a package of a new broad-gauge line in Uttarakhand.
L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, manufacturing, defence and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It has presence in over 30 countries.
    -Business Today


