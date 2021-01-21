‘Banks failing to seize business in prospective stock market’

The growing business in stock market has come as a good scope for banks to make more investment. But banks are still slow to seize upon the opportunities for their leg dragging with a sense of unseen fear and uncertainty.

Despite Bangladesh Bank instruction on February 10 last year to all banks to set up special fund for Tk 2,622 crore for investment in the capital market only 23 banks out of 65 have partially formed it in response to the central bank order.

However, the lenders invested only 35 per cent of the funds as of January 15 as per the central bank's latest data.

These banks are Sonali, Janata, Rupali Bank, United Commercial Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, City Bank, Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Pubali Bank, Exim Bank, Dhaka Bank, NCC Bank, AB Bank, Mercantile Bank, Mutual Trust bank, Southeast Bank, Uttara Bank and NRBC Bank.

"The funds will boost investor confidence," said a high official of the BB seeking anonymity. As per the BB directive, banks had to form a Tk 200 crore special fund each by taking low-interest loans from the central bank.

The fund would be valid until February 2025 and the banks would be allowed to take money under the scope until January 13 of that year. A bank can create such funds from with its own resources or BB's refinancing scheme, as per BB's guidelines.

The fund could be invested in equity shares, mutual funds, bonds or debentures and special purpose funds, but maintaining the prescribed criteria. But most of the banks have put in Tk 50 crore to Tk 100 crore each towards the end.

Rupali, UCB, Pubali and Janata bank have invested a good amount. As of yesterday, Rupali invested Tk 106 crore, said a high official of the bank. Mercantile formed a Tk 80 crore special fund for the stock market but invested only Tk 1.5 crore so far.

The bank has decided to increase its fund for the market, said its additional managing director Mati Ul Hasan. "We have set up the fund and invested a good amount in the stock market in line with the BB directives," said Jasmine Sultana, deputy chief executive officer of Sonali Investment.

All the banks should set up the funds and invest in the stock market, said Abu Ahmed, a stock market analyst and former economics professor at the University of Dhaka. Banks should also have formed the special fund when investors faced a confidence crisis due to ailing situation in the market.

He said the present situation in the market is much better than before and banks must come up with promised investments.

Most banks are still emphasizing on their lending business but they should come to the stock market as it is very lucrative now, Ahmed said, adding that officials should be trained on investing in the bourse.

Sayadur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA), expects that banks would come to the market gradually. Already, they formed a good amount of funds despite various complexities and it would grow over time, he said.











