FinMin sees economy rebounds absorbing C-19 shocks



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told this while expressing his satisfaction about the recovery of the country's economy and he said Bangladesh would soon step into a developing country status from the list of LDCs.

"In the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal (FY21), the major macroeconomic indicators like inward remittance, foreign currency reserves, money supply and inflation are quite positive. The Taka-Dollar exchange rates have long been stable while the current account and balance of payments accounts are also in positive territory," he said.

The Finance Minister made the observations while presenting a report on budget implementation progress, trend of income, expenditure and economic analysis of the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal at the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.

Highlighting some of the major macroeconomic achievements of the government in the first half, Kamal said that the NBR attained a revenue collection growth around 4.11 percent over the same period lasyt year. The overall public expenditure fell by 7.57 percent and the rate of ADP implementation up at 8.2 percent out of its overall allocation.

Besides, he said the inward remittance flow witnessed a growth of 48.54 percent mainly due to 2 pc exchange rates incentive on remittance alongside simplifying the remittance sending process. "I express my optimism that such upward trend in inward remittance will continue in the future too,"

Apart from this, the Finance Minister highlighted that the export earnings witnessed a growth of 2.54 percent side by side a rise of foreign currency reserves to record height of $43 billion which was $39.31 billion in September 30, 2020.

Kamal said the GDP growth rate of Bangladesh has increased gradually over the last one decade until fiscal year (2018-2019) when it reached a record high of 8.15 percent, the highest in Asia. But, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the high growth trend became a bit sloth, but still it is the highest growth in Asia with 5.24 percent growth whereas the major Asian economies witnessed negative growth except China and Vietnam.

He said the per capita income of the country has increased to $2064 while the government has been implementing various short, mid-term and long-term plans giving priority on attaining high growth, maintaining the macroeconomic stability.

The Finance Minister said after successful completion of the 7th Five Year Plan, the government has also started implementation of the 8th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), which is part of the 2nd Perspective Plan (2021-2041) and Delta Plan 2100.

"Our desired goal is to turn Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous developed nation by 2041," he added.

Kamal said Bangladesh Awami League has recently passed an era of unprecedented success in running the country with farsighted steps under a strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.















Bangladesh's economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 shocks due to the time-befitting steps of the government along-with implementation of stimulus packages to speed up economic recovery.Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told this while expressing his satisfaction about the recovery of the country's economy and he said Bangladesh would soon step into a developing country status from the list of LDCs."In the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal (FY21), the major macroeconomic indicators like inward remittance, foreign currency reserves, money supply and inflation are quite positive. The Taka-Dollar exchange rates have long been stable while the current account and balance of payments accounts are also in positive territory," he said.The Finance Minister made the observations while presenting a report on budget implementation progress, trend of income, expenditure and economic analysis of the first half (July-December) period of the current fiscal at the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.Highlighting some of the major macroeconomic achievements of the government in the first half, Kamal said that the NBR attained a revenue collection growth around 4.11 percent over the same period lasyt year. The overall public expenditure fell by 7.57 percent and the rate of ADP implementation up at 8.2 percent out of its overall allocation.Besides, he said the inward remittance flow witnessed a growth of 48.54 percent mainly due to 2 pc exchange rates incentive on remittance alongside simplifying the remittance sending process. "I express my optimism that such upward trend in inward remittance will continue in the future too,"Apart from this, the Finance Minister highlighted that the export earnings witnessed a growth of 2.54 percent side by side a rise of foreign currency reserves to record height of $43 billion which was $39.31 billion in September 30, 2020.Kamal said the GDP growth rate of Bangladesh has increased gradually over the last one decade until fiscal year (2018-2019) when it reached a record high of 8.15 percent, the highest in Asia. But, following the COVID-19 pandemic, the high growth trend became a bit sloth, but still it is the highest growth in Asia with 5.24 percent growth whereas the major Asian economies witnessed negative growth except China and Vietnam.He said the per capita income of the country has increased to $2064 while the government has been implementing various short, mid-term and long-term plans giving priority on attaining high growth, maintaining the macroeconomic stability.The Finance Minister said after successful completion of the 7th Five Year Plan, the government has also started implementation of the 8th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), which is part of the 2nd Perspective Plan (2021-2041) and Delta Plan 2100."Our desired goal is to turn Bangladesh into a happy and prosperous developed nation by 2041," he added.Kamal said Bangladesh Awami League has recently passed an era of unprecedented success in running the country with farsighted steps under a strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.