Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:23 PM
1,073 landless families to get houses in Jashore

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Jan 20: A total of 1073 distressed and homeless families of eight upazilas of the district are going to get brick-built houses as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
District Relief and Rehabilitation Department sources said, a total of Taka 18 crore 34 lakh 83 thousand has been allocated for the construction of the disaster-resistant 1073 houses. The district Relief and Rehabilitation Department is implementing the program under the direct supervision of the deputy commissioner (DC) of the district.
Sources said, in the first phase a total of 666 distressed and homeless families of eight upazilas of the district to get houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries by January 23, the officials said. Of those, 290 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Jashore sadar upazila, 199 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Monirampur upazila, 57 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Abhaynagar upazila, 50 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Sharsha upazila, 25 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Chaugacha upazila, 19 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Jhikorgacha upazila, 14 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Bagherpara upazila and 12 houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in Keshabpur upazila in the district.
On behalf of Ashrayan Project-2 of the Prime Minister's Office, the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) has been constructing the houses, said District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Md.Ali Haider. Main thrust of the initiative is to improve the standard of living ensuring basic needs of the landless, homeless and distress people, he said.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tamijul Islam Khan said the construction work of the 666 houses has already been completed and rest of the 407 houses will be completed within the stipulated time. The homeless and landless families will get their shelters to live permanently in these houses, DC added.



