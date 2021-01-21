Video
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:23 PM
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home News

69 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 20: A total of 69 people were tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours after testing 1,374 samples at seven Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 57 are from Chattogram city and 12 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached at 32,332 amid the frequent decreasing trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Wednesday.
Among the total infected patients, 25,219 are the residents of the port city and the rest 8013 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

