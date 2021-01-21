Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 January, 2021, 1:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka       
Home News

C-19 cases reach 15,643 in Rangpur division

Published : Thursday, 21 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

RANGPUR, Jan 20: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 15,643 in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate remained below 10 percent during the last more than one month period.
Health officials said only six new patients were reported after testing of 188 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division at the daily infection rate of 3.19 percent on Tuesday.
Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 4.64 percent on Monday, 6.79 percent on Sunday, 2.92 percent on Saturday, 9.57 percent on Friday, 8.23 percent on Thursday and 6.88 percent on Wednesday last in the division.
The district-wise break up of the total 15,643 patients stands at 3,987 in Rangpur, 784 in Panchagarh, 1,321 in Nilphamari, 960 in Lalmonirhat, 1,009 in Kurigram, 1,502 in Thakurgaon, 4,630 in Dinajpur and 1,450 in Gaibandha districts.
Since the beginning, a total of 99,937 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 15,643 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of about 15.65 percent in the division.
"Meanwhile, the number of healed patients rose to 14,767 as nine more people cured on Tuesday at the average recovery rate of 94.40 percent," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Wednesday.
The average recovery rate of 94.40 percent is currently about 6.03 times higher than the average infection rate of 15.65 percent in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.
The 14,767 recovered patients include 3,570 of Rangpur, 748 of Panchagarh, 1,287 of Nilphamari, 941 of Lalmonirhat, 953 of Kurigram, 1,406 of Thakurgaon, 4,448 of Dinajpur and 1,414 of Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddique said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,073 landless families to get houses in Jashore
69 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
C-19 cases reach 15,643 in Rangpur division
RMG worker goes missing in Sitalakkhya
2 policemen killed in road crash
Director Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury
Woman jailed for life in Rajshahi drugs case
Illegal sand lifting goes on unabated in Kurigram


Latest News
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
Police-grabbers clash during Mirpur eviction drive
Rape abatement case against Nur: Report submission date deferred
Reports on 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results placed
Indian state renames dragon fruit 'lotus'
US virus deaths top WWII fatalities
Unidentified youth found dead in Sonargaon
17.99 lakh vaccines gifted by India reach Dhaka
First Indian vaccine doses on way to Bangladesh
Pogba fires Man Utd back to Premier League summit
Most Read News
Bangladesh secure easy win against West Indies
COVID in Bangladesh: 656 positive cases, 8 deaths in 24hrs
Vaccine gifted by India to arrive Thursday
Newlywed bride ‘commits suicide’ a day after marriage
India starts supply of vaccines to Bangladesh, five other neighbours
Joe Biden sworn-in as 46th US President
Be tough to control drug smuggling: Home boss to police
Land reclamation in the Meghna estuaries
HC summons Kushtia SP for misconduct with Magistrate
'We will be back': Donald Trump leaves the White House as president
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft