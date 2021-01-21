C-19 cases reach 15,643 in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, Jan 20: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rose to 15,643 in Rangpur division where the daily infection rate remained below 10 percent during the last more than one month period.

Health officials said only six new patients were reported after testing of 188 samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in the division at the daily infection rate of 3.19 percent on Tuesday.

Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 4.64 percent on Monday, 6.79 percent on Sunday, 2.92 percent on Saturday, 9.57 percent on Friday, 8.23 percent on Thursday and 6.88 percent on Wednesday last in the division.

The district-wise break up of the total 15,643 patients stands at 3,987 in Rangpur, 784 in Panchagarh, 1,321 in Nilphamari, 960 in Lalmonirhat, 1,009 in Kurigram, 1,502 in Thakurgaon, 4,630 in Dinajpur and 1,450 in Gaibandha districts.

Since the beginning, a total of 99,937 collected samples were tested till Tuesday, and of them, 15,643 were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of about 15.65 percent in the division.

"Meanwhile, the number of healed patients rose to 14,767 as nine more people cured on Tuesday at the average recovery rate of 94.40 percent," Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Wednesday.

The average recovery rate of 94.40 percent is currently about 6.03 times higher than the average infection rate of 15.65 percent in the division," Dr. Siddiqui added.

The 14,767 recovered patients include 3,570 of Rangpur, 748 of Panchagarh, 1,287 of Nilphamari, 941 of Lalmonirhat, 953 of Kurigram, 1,406 of Thakurgaon, 4,448 of Dinajpur and 1,414 of Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddique said. -BSS

















