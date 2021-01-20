Trump leaves office on all-time low approval rating; 68pc of public does not want to see him in politics

WASHINGTON, Jan 19: As President Donald Trump leaves the White House on Wednesday, 34% of Americans approve of the job he is doing as president, the worst evaluation of his presidency. His 41% average approval rating throughout his presidency is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in Gallup's polling era. Trump's ratings showed a record 81-percentage-point average gap between Republicans and Democrats -- 11 points wider than the prior record.

An SSRS poll for CNN put Trump's final approval rating at just 34%, the lowest of his presidency, and far behind Barack Obama's final rating of 60%. As Joe Biden prepares to take office just days after a deadly riot inside the US Capitol, 64% of voters express a positive opinion of his conduct since he won the November election.

Jimmy Carter left on 34%, Harry Truman had 32%, George W. Bush 31% and Nixon, in the polls before he resigned, 24%. The CNN poll shows a mixed record for Trump on success versus failure. A majority - 54% - say he was more of a success than a failure on the economy, but the numbers for race relations (34%), immigration (36%) and the coronavirus (36%) show how he could not capture support beyond his base.

Majorities also approve of Biden's Cabinet selections and how he has explained his plans and policies for the future. Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29%) and increasingly negative ratings for his post-election conduct. The share of voters who rate Trump's conduct since the election as only fair or poor has risen from 68% in November to 76%, with virtually all of the increase coming in his "poor" ratings (62% now, 54% then).

Trump voters, in particular, have grown more critical of their candidate's post-election conduct. The share of his supporters who describe his conduct as poor has doubled over the past two months, from 10% to 20%.

Biden will take office Jan. 20 with relatively strong performance ratings: The new survey, conducted on Pew Research Center's nationally representative online American Trends Panel, finds that 58% of Americans approve of the job Biden has done in explaining his plans and policies. In a January 2017 telephone survey, a smaller share (39%) approved of how Trump had explained his plans for the presidency; in an early 2009 phone survey, Barack Obama had a 70% approval rating on the same measure.

The new survey by Pew Research Center, conducted Jan. 8-12 among 5,360 U.S. adults, including 4,040 who say they voted in the presidential election, finds that a sizable majority of Americans do not want Trump to remain a major political figure after he leaves office. About two-thirds (68%) say Trump should not continue to be a major national political figure for many years to come; just 29% say he should remain a major figure in U.S. politics. For many, the shocking events of Jan. 6 - when some Trump supporters heeded the president's call to march to the Capitol to protest Congress' acceptance of Biden's victory and then went on a violent rampage throughout the building - have seriously marred Trump's final days as president.

Three-quarters of the public say the president bears at least some responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters, with 52% saying he bears a lot of responsibility for their actions. Just about a quarter (24%) say Trump has no responsibility for what took place.

The House voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for a second time, charging the president with "inciting violence against the government of the United States." A narrow majority of Americans (54%) say it would be better for the country for Trump to be removed from office, with Vice President Mike Pence finishing the last few days of his term, while 45% say Trump should remain in office until his term ends Jan. 20. As has been the case throughout Trump's four years as president, Republicans and Democrats remain deeply divided - in this case, over Trump's culpability in the unprecedented assault on the Capitol and whether he should be removed from office in the final days of his presidency.

-MAIL ONLINE

Only about half of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (52%) say Trump bears any responsibility for the violence and destruction in the Capitol and 79% do not think he should be removed from office before Jan. 20. Virtually all Democrats and Democratic leaners (95%) say Trump bears at least some responsibility for the riot- and 83% favor his removal as president.

These deep divisions extend to opinions about the election result itself. Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20 with a large segment of Trump voters viewing Trump as the winner of the election, despite scores of failed court challenges to the election brought by Trump's lawyers and Congress' confirmation of Biden's Electoral College victory in the early morning hours of Jan. 7.

Among voters overall, 65% say Biden definitely or probably "received the most votes cast by eligible voters in enough states to win the election"; 54% say he definitely won the most votes. But 34% incorrectly say Trump definitely or probably was the rightful election winner.

The survey provides new insights into how Republicans and Republican leaners - a broader group than just Trump voters - view the president as he prepares to exit the White House. Democrats continue to be uniformly critical of Trump.

