One case  against Khokan dismissed, another withdrawn

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday dismissed a defamation case filed against former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokan while another defamation case against him was withdrawn by the
complainant on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah dismissed the case filed by Kazi Anisur Rahman as it had no any ingredient to run.
Advocate Sarwar Alam, who filed the other defamation case against Khokan, withdrew his complaints.
The two cases were filed against Khokan on January 11 for allegedly making defamatory comments against incumbent mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.  
Speaking to the Daily Observer about the case, lawyer Sarwar Alam said Sayeed Khokan made defamatory statements about the Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Taposh and this was widely discussed in the media.
 The court recorded his statement but has not issued any order on that day.
The cases came hours after Taposh vowed to take action against Khokan at a programme for accusing him of corruption.
Taposh later in a programme on January 12 said that though Khokon's remarks had defamed him he asked the two complainants to withdraw their cases against him. Taposh and Khokon, both leaders of ruling Awami League, are at loggerheads over the eviction of shop owners of Fulbaria Super Market.
On January 9, Khokon complained that incumbent mayor Taposh had transferred hundreds of crores of taka of the corporation to its Modhumoti Bank Limited account as the bank was owned by Taposh.
Taposh later said that the former mayor spoke like an insane out of resentment.
Earlier on December 29 another Dhakak court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe a case filed against Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokan and six others.
Earlier on December 28, Delwar Hossain, president of Fulbaria Super Market-2 in the capital, filed the case before the CMM court against Sayeed Khokan and six others on charge of embezzling around Tk 34.89 crore by allotting shops with no design.






