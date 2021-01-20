

Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, said his elder brother Ataur Rahman.

In a Facebook post, Ataur Rahman linked the death of his brother, a freedom fighter, to pneumonia.

Dilu was born on Nov 6, 1952 in Chattogram. He was the executive director of a private university.

He is survived by his wife,

two sons and a daughter.

Dilu was admitted to a hospital in Uttara with lung infections in early January. He was later transferred to the United Hospital.

He was hospitalised in 2005 after suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

Later, he recovered and started living a normal life.

Dilu started his acting career with stage plays. In 1972, he became a listed artist on BTV and worked as a regular performer on television from 1976 onwards.

He played the role of 'Malu' in the BTV serial 'Shongshaptak' which brought him widespread acclaim. -bdnews24.com





Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu has died at the age of 69.He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, said his elder brother Ataur Rahman.In a Facebook post, Ataur Rahman linked the death of his brother, a freedom fighter, to pneumonia.Dilu was born on Nov 6, 1952 in Chattogram. He was the executive director of a private university.He is survived by his wife,two sons and a daughter.Dilu was admitted to a hospital in Uttara with lung infections in early January. He was later transferred to the United Hospital.He was hospitalised in 2005 after suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.Later, he recovered and started living a normal life.Dilu started his acting career with stage plays. In 1972, he became a listed artist on BTV and worked as a regular performer on television from 1976 onwards.He played the role of 'Malu' in the BTV serial 'Shongshaptak' which brought him widespread acclaim. -bdnews24.com