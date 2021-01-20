Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away

Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away

Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu has died at the age of 69.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, said his elder brother Ataur Rahman.
In a Facebook post, Ataur Rahman linked the death of his brother, a freedom fighter, to pneumonia.
Dilu was born on Nov 6, 1952 in Chattogram. He was the executive director of a private university.
He is survived by his wife,
two sons and a daughter.
Dilu was admitted to a hospital in Uttara with lung infections in early January. He was later transferred to the United Hospital.
He was hospitalised in 2005 after suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.
Later, he recovered and started living a normal life.
Dilu started his acting career with stage plays. In 1972, he became a listed artist on BTV and worked as a regular performer on television from 1976 onwards.
He played the role of 'Malu' in the BTV serial 'Shongshaptak' which brought him widespread acclaim.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction firms for domestic preference in int’l tenders
Dhaka’s air quality ‘very unhealthy’
Trump leaves office on all-time low approval rating; 68pc of public does not want to see him in politics
One case  against Khokan dismissed, another withdrawn
Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away
Two Faridpur UP chairmen sent to jail
C-19: 20 die, 702 infected in 24 hours
Gift of 2m doses of Oxford vaccine from India to arrive tomorrow


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft