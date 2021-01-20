Two Faridpur UP chairmen sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent two Union Parishad (UP) chairmen of Faridpur to jail after their surrender in a Tk 2,000 crore money laundering case of Kafrul Police Station.

The chairmen are Belayet Hossain Fakir of Kanaipur Union Parishad and Shahidul Islam Majnu of Ishan Gopalpur of Faridpur, said Additional Public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after they surrendered to the court and sought bail in the case.

The chairmen's names came to light after two accused -- Sajjad Hossain alias Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel -- named the two in their confessional statements given on July 26 last year.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has so far arrested twelve other accused, including Barkat and Rubel from different places on different dates.

Currently, Barkat, former Awami League general secretary of the unit, and Rubel, former president of Faridpur Press Club, and 10 other accused are in jail, while two others are on bail.

SM Miraj Al Mahmud, a CID inspector, filed the case against Barkat and Rubel under the Money Laundering Act with Kafrul Police Station on June 26 last year.

Accused Belayet and Shahidul surrendered before the High Court on September 30 and November 26 last year respectively and sought bail in the case.

After the hearing, the HC granted them bail for a period of four weeks and directed them to surrender before the Sessions judge's court before expiry of the period.

Two brothers Barkat and Rubel - were close to the former minister Engr Khandokar Mosharraf Hossain. They used this connection to build up wealth of Tk 2,000 crore through extortion, land grabbing and other criminal activities in Faridpur.







