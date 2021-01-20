C-19: 20 die, 702 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 20 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 7,942, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 702 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country to 529,031.

Besides, 682 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 473,855 with an 89.57 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 15,097 samples were tested in 199 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,485,257 samples have

been tested in the country so far. The latest day's infection rate was 4.65 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 15.18 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Among the deceased of Tuesday, 14 were men and six were women. Of them, 18 patients died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 11 of them were in Dhaka, six in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one in Khulna division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,018 of the total deceased were men and 1,924 were women.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Among the total 7,942 fatalities, 4,406 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,457 in Chattogram, 454 in Rajshahi, 544 in Khulna, 240 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 354 in Rangpur and 186 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 2,051,350 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 96,071,871 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.









