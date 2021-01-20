Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gift of 2m doses of Oxford vaccine from India to arrive tomorrow

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that two million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, as a gift from India, will arrive by Thursday.
The Health Minister came up with the remark after a meeting at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.
Zahid Maleque said, "We hope that it goes according to schedule. There is a schedule for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow the
vaccine will come and these will come as a gift vaccine. India will deliver this vaccine to us. I will receive these at the airport."
"Vaccination activities will start by vaccinating the health workers," the Health Minister added.
In many countries where prime ministers and presidents are taking their vaccine first, asked if this would happen in Bangladesh, the Health Minister said, "There is no such decision at the moment. We are thinking of giving first to those who need it most, the frontliners-doctors, nurses, police will get it first. Journalists will also be vaccinated. It will be as planned. VVIPs will not get it first."
Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Director General of DGHS, said in that briefing, "These vaccines will be stored in CMSD, EPI of DGHS and cold storage at Tejgaon Health Complex. After receiving the first consignment of 30 million dose vaccines purchased by the government, there are plans to start vaccination activities in all the districts together.
"Initially, health workers will be monitored for sometime after vaccination, "he said.
Asked to whom the 2 million doses of the Indian vaccine would be administered, Khurshid Alam said, "Action will be taken as per the advice of the Ministry."
Earlier on January 11, the DGHS said the 30 million doses of vaccine to be purchased from India's Serum Institute through Beximco Pharmaceuticals would arrive in the country within January 21 and 25. Vaccination will start from the first week of February. That is why online registration will start from January 26.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Construction firms for domestic preference in int’l tenders
Dhaka’s air quality ‘very unhealthy’
Trump leaves office on all-time low approval rating; 68pc of public does not want to see him in politics
One case  against Khokan dismissed, another withdrawn
Actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu passes away
Two Faridpur UP chairmen sent to jail
C-19: 20 die, 702 infected in 24 hours
Gift of 2m doses of Oxford vaccine from India to arrive tomorrow


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft