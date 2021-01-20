Gift of 2m doses of Oxford vaccine from India to arrive tomorrow

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that two million doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, as a gift from India, will arrive by Thursday.

The Health Minister came up with the remark after a meeting at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.

Zahid Maleque said, "We hope that it goes according to schedule. There is a schedule for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow the

vaccine will come and these will come as a gift vaccine. India will deliver this vaccine to us. I will receive these at the airport."

"Vaccination activities will start by vaccinating the health workers," the Health Minister added.

In many countries where prime ministers and presidents are taking their vaccine first, asked if this would happen in Bangladesh, the Health Minister said, "There is no such decision at the moment. We are thinking of giving first to those who need it most, the frontliners-doctors, nurses, police will get it first. Journalists will also be vaccinated. It will be as planned. VVIPs will not get it first."

Prof Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Director General of DGHS, said in that briefing, "These vaccines will be stored in CMSD, EPI of DGHS and cold storage at Tejgaon Health Complex. After receiving the first consignment of 30 million dose vaccines purchased by the government, there are plans to start vaccination activities in all the districts together.

"Initially, health workers will be monitored for sometime after vaccination, "he said.

Asked to whom the 2 million doses of the Indian vaccine would be administered, Khurshid Alam said, "Action will be taken as per the advice of the Ministry."

Earlier on January 11, the DGHS said the 30 million doses of vaccine to be purchased from India's Serum Institute through Beximco Pharmaceuticals would arrive in the country within January 21 and 25. Vaccination will start from the first week of February. That is why online registration will start from January 26.









