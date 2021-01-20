AL trying to bury the hatchet

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 19: Awami League (AL) is now in the soup with its rebel candidates ahead of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) election scheduled to be held on January 27.

Acting President Mahtabuddin Chowdhury and General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin Chattogram City Unit AL have already started holding reconciliatory meetings with local leaders, rebel and the nominated councillor candidates of all the wards.

They urged the local leaders of the unit and the rebel candidates to extend cooperation to the party nominated councillor candidates as well as the mayor candidate.

Meanwhile, the CCC Election Managing Committee has already announced the list of the party nominated ward councillors.

The announcement signed by AL Presidium Member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain and AJM Nasiruddin, the Coordinator of the CCC Election Managing Committee was published locally. On the list the nominations of two female councillors for the reserved wards have been changed.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has transferred officer-in-charge of five Thanas following a letter sent by the Election Commission in order to hold a fair election.

The Thanas of the CMP are Bakalia, Kotwali, Double Mooring, Chawkbazar and Chandgaon.

According to the announced list, in Ward No -1 Gazi Shafiul Azim; Ward-2 Muhammad Ibrahim, Ward-3 Kafiluddin Khan, Ward-4 Muhammad Saifuddin Khaled, Ward -5 Kazi Nurul Amin, Ward -6 M Ashraful Alam; Ward -7 M Mubarak Ali, Ward -8 M Murshed Alam, Ward -9- Nurul Absar Mia, Ward -10 Nisaruddin Ahmed, Ward-11 M Ismail, Ward 12- M Nurul Amin, Ward-13 M Wasiuddin Chowdhury, Ward-14 Abul Hasnat Muhamamd Belal, Ward-15 M Giasuddin, Ward -16 Syed Gulam Haider Mintoo, Ward -17 Shahidul Alam, Ward -18 Muhammad Harunur Rashid, Ward -19 M Nurul Alam, Ward -20 Hasan Mahmud Hasni, Ward -21 Shaibal Das Suman, Ward -22 M Salimullah, Ward -23 Muhammad Javed, Ward -24 Nazmul Huq, Ward-25 Abdus Sabur Liton, Ward -26 M Hussain, Ward -27 Sheikh Jafrul Haider Chowdhury, Ward -28 Nazrul Islam Bahadur, Ward -29 Gulam Muhamamd Jubayer, Ward -30 Ataullah Chowdhury, Ward -31 Abdus Salam, Ward -32 Jahar Lal Hazari; Ward -33 Muhamamd Salahuddin, Ward -34 Pulak Khastagir, Ward -35 Haji Nurul Huq, Ward -36 Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Ward -37 M Hussain Murad, Ward -38 Gulam Muhamamd Chowdhury, Ward -39 Ziaul Huq Suman, Ward -40, Abdul Barek, and in Ward- 41 Saleh Ahmed Chowdhury were nominated as coucillor candidates.

The women commissioners are Kashpia Nahrin for Ward -1, Zobaiya Nargis Khan for Ward -2, Jesmin Parvin Jessi for Ward- 3, Taslima Begum Nurjahan for Ward -4, Sheuli Dey for Ward 5, Sahin Akhtar Rosy for Ward - 6, Rumki Sengupta for Ward -7, Nilu Nag for Ward -8, Nur Akhtar Proma for Ward -9, Hure Ara Begum for Ward -10, Ferdousi Akbar for Ward 11, Afroza Kalam for Ward 12, Lufannesa Begum Dobash for Ward 13 and Shahanur Begum Ward 14.

Meanwhile, the Awami League mayor candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury conducted his polls campaign in different wards of the city on Tuesday.

In his campaign he pledged to rehabilitate the hawkers of the city. He sought their blessings and vote for his Symbol 'Boat' in the upcoming election for the post of mayor.

BNP mayor aspirant Dr Shahadat Hussain also exchanged greetings with the people of different areas on Tuesday.

He demanded recovery of illegal weapons from terrorists in order to hold a free and fair election.

He sought blessings and vote for 'Sheaf of Paddy'. He further pledged to build Chattogram as one of the planned cities of the world.

Besides, other mayor candidates Wahed Murad of Islamic Front Bangladesh, M A Matin of Bangladesh Islami Front, Islami Andolan Bangladesh nominee Jannatul Islam, Abul Manjur of Peoples Party, Khokan Chowdhruy of Treenamul NDM also continued their campaign in different areas of the city on Tuesday.





