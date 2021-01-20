Elections to 31 municipalities on Feb 28

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for elections to 31 more municipalities on February 28. This is the fifth phase of the ongoing staggered local body polls.

Md Alamgir, Senior Secretary of the EC, announced the polls schedule at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

People will exercise their voting rights to elect mayors and councillors with

EVMs at all centres in all municipalities.

According to the schedule, the last date for filing nomination papers is February 2. The nomination paper will be scrutinised on February 4 while the last date for withdrawing candidature is February 11. The returning officer will allocate polls symbols on February 12.

Voting will begin at 8:00am and continued until 4:00pm without any break.

The municipalities that are scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase are Rangunia, Rauzan, Mirsarai and Bariarhat in Chottogram, Nachol in Laxmipur, Habiganj in Habiganj district, Dewanganj in Jamalpur, Islampur, Madarganj and Jamalpur Sadar, Charghat and Durgapur in Rajshahi, Bogra Sadar in Bogra district, Singair in Manikganj, Keshabpur and Jashore Sadar of Jashore, Shibchar and Madaripur Sadar of Madaripur, Haragachh of Rangpur, Brahmanbaria Sadar of Brahmanbaria district, Kaliganj and Maheshpur of Jhenaidah, Joypurhat Sadar of Joypurhat, Nandail of Mymensingh, Bhola Sadar of Bhola district and Gazipur.

In the first and second phases, elections were held on December 28, 2020, and January 16 amid stray incidents of violence while ruling Awami League candidates captured most municipalities.

The third phase of the municipal polls will be held on January 30 and the fourth phase on February 14.







