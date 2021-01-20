

Biden takes oath as US president today

Biden will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president. Biden turned 78 in November. During the campaign, Biden addressed his age head-on in interviews and presented himself as a "transition candidate" who would help nurture new Democratic talent.

"It's a legitimate question to ask about my age," Biden said on "The View," adding, "Hopefully, I can demonstrate not only with age has come wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better."

Biden leveraged his age as a strength in the election and campaigned on two key messages, according to one historical expert. "The first one: 'I am not him,' meaning Trump," Jeffrey A Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, said last week. "The second was, 'I am an adult and I will bring back normalcy and I will bring back a sense of decency and demonstrate maturity.'"

The inauguration is the formal ceremony that marks the start of a new presidency, and it takes place in Washington DC. The only required feature is that the president-elect recite the presidential oath of office.

"I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Once he utters these words, Biden will then take his place as the 46th president and the inauguration will be complete (but that's not all - celebrations follow). Kamala Harris will become vice-president once she takes the oath of office, which usually happens just before the president.

By law, inauguration day is 20 January. Opening remarks are usually scheduled for around 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT) and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in around midday. Biden will move into the White House later in the day - his home for the next four years.

t's become customary for the outgoing president to watch the next in line being sworn in, which can sometimes make things awkward. This year, it will be a different type of awkward - the outgoing president will be a no-show.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump tweeted on 8 January. He is widely expected to be travelling to his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Some of his supporters say they are planning a virtual "second inauguration" for Trump on the same day (and time) that Biden takes office. More than 68,000 people have said on Facebook they will attend the online event to show their support for Trump.

As dictated by the US Constitution, the president must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, at least 35 years old and a resident of 14 years.

The qualifications for president have not changed since George Washington first took office at 57 in 1789, according to the Library of Congress. He was sworn in on the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York City, then the capital of the United States.

The average age of a president at inauguration: 55 A 2011 JAMA article on presidential aging, which did not include Trump, observed that the average age of a US president at inauguration was 55.1 years.

A similar ranking found that on average, presidents are sworn in at 55, according to potus.com, a project created by Bob Summers in 1996 as part of a graduate school project at the University of Michigan School of Information.

There have been two father-and-son sets of presidents, and both were similar in age when they each first took office. John Adams was 61 when he became the second president, in 1797. His son John Quincy Adams was sworn in as the sixth president at 57 in 1825.

George Bush was 64 at his inauguration in 1989. Twelve years later, he watched his eldest son, George W. Bush, inaugurated at 54. Until Biden is sworn in Wednesday, President Donald Trump holds the record for the country's oldest chief executive upon inauguration. He was 70 in January 2017, when he became the 45th president.

-REUTERS

Before him, President Ronald Reagan was the oldest president. He was 69 in 1981 when he was inaugurated for his first term. In a debate with Walter Mondale during his 1984 reelection campaign, Reagan made light of the issue of age.

"I want you to know that also I will not make age an issue of this campaign," he said. "I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent's youth and inexperience."

Reagan was 77 after his second term, the oldest president to leave office. More than a century before him, William Henry Harrison held the distinction of being the oldest president at the time, when he was inaugurated in 1841 at age 68. Harrison, who had caught a cold that developed into pneumonia, died after 32 days in office. He became the first president to die in office and, to date, has served the shortest tenure in U.S. presidential history.









