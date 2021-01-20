Bangabandhu Corner opened at SPARRSO

Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organization (SPARRSO) on Tuesday inaugurated a 'Bangabandhu Corner' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Defence Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal inaugurated the Bangabandhu Corner which was an initiative taken by SPARSO Chairman Mizanur Rahman (Additional Secretary to the Government) after joining this organization.

The Defence Secretary said the Bangabandhu Corner established in SPARRSO would inspire the general public as well as educationists and researchers to learn more about Bangabandhu's life, philosophy as well as practicing of science-based knowledge.

SPARSO Chairman Mizanur Rahman said the books related to Bangabandhu and the Liberation War, documentary images placed in the corner are to be considered the bright reflection of the great ideals and glorious liberation war of the father of our nation.