Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

10,000 C-19 affected cops file compensation claims

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Around 10,000 members of the police force, who were infected with the coronavirus on duty during the pandemic, have applied for the government-announced compensation.
The Home Minister has sought the Finance Division's opinion on the applications in a recent letter. It said the police personnel submitted relevant papers with their claims.
The Home Ministry also asked whether it needs to forward the applications to the Finance Division.
The government in April last year announced an insurance coverage of up to Tk 5 million in case of the death of a frontline responder from the coronavirus.
The insurance coverage for the government officers in case of infection ranges between Tk 500,000 and Tk 1 million, depending on the rank of the victim.
Health professionals, field-level officers, law-enforcement personnel and other frontline responders are covered by the insurance that are backdated to April 1. The amount will increase five times in case of death.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier announced the coverage in an address to the nation.  The infected officials need to fill out a form and submit it along with supporting medical documents or the coronavirus test results to make a claim.
Spouses or children or parents of the officials who have died from coronavirus are able to claim the insurance money.
The insurance coverage in case of death will be additional to any financial support that is already there for the taking.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Corner opened at SPARRSO
BGB distributes blankets in Dinajpur
Health Education and Family Welfare Division Secretary Md Ali Noor
10,000 C-19 affected cops file compensation claims
Shaheed Asad Day today
Robber beaten dead
Woman sues husband, his friends for violating her
Ekattor TV absolved from contempt


Latest News
Bangladesh to launch Bangabandhu Satellite-2 in 2023
Pilot route to be extended from Ghatarchar to Kachpur: Taposh
Biden, Kamala’s inauguration Wednesday
Bangladesh set stage for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Death toll in Indonesia's landslides rises to 40, rescue operation closed
Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine '100% effective'
Messi banned for two matches after historic Barca red
EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June
Tigers seek winning start against Windies
Momen urges Bahrain FM to take back stranded Bangladeshi expats
Most Read News
'Not VVIPs, frontliners to get first vaccines'
5 to die in Manikganj over ex-UP member murder
2 killed in Gopalganj road accident
Khokon's one case dismissed, another withdrawn
Noted actor Dilu passes away
Lack of covid-19 alertness & safety measures threatens progress
JS adopts condolence motion on death of noted persons
20 die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Quader warns of 'dire consequence' for breaching party discipline
Labour market demands revisit of perception
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft