

Shaheed Asad Day today

The nation is set to recall Asad's supreme sacrifice with deep gratitude through various programs, marking the 52nd anniversary of his martyrdom.

On this day in 1969, Asaduzzaman Asad was killed in firing by Pakistani forces before Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while protesting against their repressive acts on the then East Pakistan people.

A graduate student of history at Dhaka University during that time, Asad was also the DU unit president and Dhaka city unit general secretary of erstwhile East Pakistan Chhatra Union.

Then President Ayub Khan was forced to step down amid a mass revolt fuelled by the incident.

Different socio-political and cultural organizations, including Shaheed Asad Parishad, have taken various programs that include placing wreath at the memorial plaque of Asad in front of DMCH and his grave in Narsingdi's Shibpur, in observance of the day. -UNB

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion paying homage to the memory of Asaduzzaman Asad.

They also prayed for the eternal peace of Asad's departed soul.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam also issued a message showing respect to the memory of Asad. UNB







