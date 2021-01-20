New books in hand, what about classroom?

Dear Sir

Covid-19 has rigorously restricted our economic growth, constrained free movements, even killed seven thousand eight hundred plus people, and almost devastated our education system. During this time, the education ministry has cancelled the public examinations. By the way, the past is past and now we have to move forward.



Meanwhile, students of primary and secondary levels have got new textbooks for the academic year of 2021. But they are not sure when they will go to the school? After that it will be open, there is no such guarantee. Even though, Prime Minister has given a positive signal to open the institutions in the upcoming March, it will depend on the Covid-19 condition. From the last one year, students were nearly out of studies; their mental health is being stressed due to being locked maximum time at home, however in a single word they have suffered very much which is a big loss.



Therefore, it will be a massive challenge for the government how to overcome this loss after the pandemic. So think it over, have to take long-term and short-term plans while discussing with education specialists. We have to evoke a proverb stating `Look before you leap'. Otherwise it may create a disastrous scenario in our education system which will be problematic to tackle.



Mohammad Shariful Islam

Dhaka





