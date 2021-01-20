

Capitol’s thirteen maidens during democratic crisis



It was a story of 1890. A journalist went to interview a member of Congress, where there was a quarrel for political reasons. When a journalist asks a genuine question here in Bangladesh, sometimes politicians call it 'rubbish,' but something different happens there. At one stage, it reached up to hold the collar. The journalist returned home. He pulled out a pistol from his drawer and headed for the Capitol building.



Congressman William Preston Tolby, on the other hand, was just going upstairs after his lunch. At that moment, the gun-wielding journalist Charles Kincaid appeared. Immediately he shot and killed a member of Congress. That too inside the Capitol Building. There is still blood on that historic marble staircase.



I heard this incident from our guide in 2014. That time we couldn't go inside because it was closed that day. When I went there in 2014, I was a student. I went there again in 2018 as a teacher. That time we couldn't get into it because it wasn't in our routine. Last year I was supposed to go there again as the guide/trainer for the young writers. That's also didn't work! Last year's program had to be done online.



However, since 2014, whenever I see this building, it reminds me of Kincaid. The whole world is in a crisis of democracy and peace. In the greed of power, the rulers have been trampling on democracy with various logic. So, at this time, it is astonishing, but it is a fact to be accepted.



A lot of weird things happen in America. Many schools have to have police as guards. Fate did not come to us in such a threatening manner. The strangest things happen in Washington, DC. Outside of the 50 states of America, this is a different world. The world's important events are decided in the White House, laws are passed in the Capitol building, and are administered by the Pentagon.



After looking around all three buildings, it seemed to me that the Capitol building must be a little bit different in terms of organizational behaviour. Seeing how the recent attack took place there, I can understand that America's crazy democracy has awakened once again. Congress members have never had to flee their homes like this before. After all, a new leader is coming to the White House when this ferocious incident has been witnessed a few hours before the election result's approval. However, Biden's required electoral vote count could not be stopped. Approval was declared, defeating all efforts by radical Republican supporters. Although the Capitol building was injured that day, it was not defeated.



Here it has a room downstairs called Zero Point of Washington DC. It is planned in such a way that the midpoint of the Capitol is the midpoint of the capital. Designer Dr William Thornton presented a plan, and it got selected by Geroge Washington in 1793. The second wing was completed in 1811; suddenly, its construction got stopped for the financial crisis in 1812; Capitol burned down by the British in 1814; the first copper dome was completed in 1826; in 1855, the old dome got torn down and the new dome was built.



There is something named Washington Tomb, which is located one floor below it. Below Rotunda, there is an empty tomb of two stories. It was intended to include George Washington, the United States' first president, and his wife after their death. But they were buried in the family cemetery at their will. Although there is a tomb here in name, there is no one buried there actually. But ghost-loving Americans occasionally see George Washington's ghost here.



Interestingly, inside this building, members of Congress use the subway or train to work. This is one of the most exclusive ones in the Capitol. The subway train beneath the Capitol travels between this building and the next adjacent one called Independence Avenue.



Another interesting thing is that inside this dome, there is a painting of about 5000 square meters. This can be seen when visitors go inside and look at the sky. One of the settings on the top side of this painting is 13 women sitting around George Washington. The name of the painting is 'The Apotheosis of Washington.' In it, George Washington is sitting in a higher place in heaven. He has these 13 maidens with him. These 13 women symbolize the 13 original colonies of the United States.



US Capitol Building and its 13 Maidens seem inconsistent to me nowadays. In this America, which claims to be at the forefront of women's rights, where no woman has ever been elected president. Seeing America's suddenly shattered democracy, white supremacy, violence-hatred the elders of the past must be laughing today.

The writer was a chaperone

for the International Writing

Program (BTL2020) at the

University of Iowa, USA





