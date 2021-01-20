

Legal complexity in life sentencing



In Ataur Mridha and other vs the state case, the Appellate Division held that, life imprisonment will be deemed as imprisonment through whole of a convict's natural life and till his death. The question that how much ethical and legitimate it is, when the court uses it discretionary power by violating existing legal provisions, judicial precedents and basic principle of criminal law. Since it is considered that court is a place which ensures people's rights, grants remedy for them and in case of occurrence of penal court is expected and allowed to take a decision by encroachment its ambit and beyond the law.



The term "imprisonment for life" raises the first question that what does the term 'life' actually mean. Section 45 of the Penal Code, 1860 of Bangladesh denotes that the life means the life of a human being, unless the contrary appears from the context. In calculating fractions of terms of punishment, imprisonment for thirty (30) years. Besides in every case in which sentence of death shall have been passed the Government may without the consent of the offender, commute the punishment for any other punishment provided by this penal code. Now, the word 'commute' may be seen as an arguable word and may be interpreted in different way by the courts. Therefore to be more specific, it can be said that in law, a commutation is the substitution of a lesser penalty for that given after a conviction for a crime. The penalty can be lessened in severity in duration or both. However, in Bangladesh the first legislative piece on probation was sections 562- 564 of the Code of criminal Procedure, 1898 but later by the Probation of Offenders Ordinance, 1960.



Moreover life convicts can have a remedy for inordinate delay in trial proceedings by the deduction of trial period from the total imprisonment excepts in the case of an offence punishable only with death, when any court finds an accused guilty of an offence and upon conviction, sentences such accused to any term of imprisonment , simple or rigorous , it shall deduct from the sentence of imprisonment, the total period the accused may have been in custody in the meantime, in connection with that offence. But every such judgement shall contain the point or points for determination, the decision thereon and the reasons for the decision.



In some legal provisions for the life convicts in Jail code, 1920 states that, life convict means a prisoner whose sentence amounts to 30 years imprisonment. The rule of 'removal of prisoners' provides that the Government may by general or special order, provide for the removal of any prisoner confined in a prison under or in lieu of sentence of imprisonment or transportation. Hence under the purview of this provision, a life convict may get commutation of sentence from the Government made rules.



The Supreme Court on December 1, 2020 delivered its verdict in the review petition of the Ataur Mridha case clear the confusion that arose following its verdict in 2017 on the tenure of life imprisonment. Upon review the Supreme Court reverted to its decision in Rokia Begum v The State (2015) 4 SCOB (AD) 20). By harmoniously interpreting PC sections 45, 53, 55 and 57 and CrPC section 35A, held that life imprisonment would rigorous imprisonment for 30 years. It also added that while awarding sentence sentences if a court or tribunal or the International Crimes Tribunal Act, 1973 orders for the accused to be sentenced to imprisonment till their natural death, they will not be entitled to any remission of their sentence.



Last but not the least SC introduced a new category of punishment- imprisonment till death in the earlier verdict, has created a new dimension. This decision is a welcoming sign in the criminal jurisprudence. The constitution of Bangladesh which is the supreme law of Bangladesh also confers rights upon the president for prisoners. The constitution became an important instrument at the hands of both judiciary and the legislature with which to reshape the criminal justice process towards a due process structure. According to Article 49 of the Constitution, the President shall have power to grant pardons, reprieves and to remit, suspend or commute any sentence passed by any court, tribunal or other authority. Besides it is one of the fundamental rights that torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading punishment or treatment is absolutely prohibited (Art. 35(5)). Moreover if we look into the chapter of 'fundamental rights' certain rights can be guaranteed for the life convicts. For instances right equality and equal protection of law and to be treated in accordance with the law, right to life and liberty by the constitution.

The writer is a student of Department of Law and Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific







