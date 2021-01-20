

Is blaming the victim programmed in human mind?



We want the world to be a fair place, the good will be rewarded, the evil punished. As a result, we blame the victims of their misfortune, suffering, and killing. While these manners grant us some sense of control over our lives, they also compromise our ability to sympathize with others and perpetuate public stigma. The first reaction, to blame the victim, is clearly no longer the right action. In almost all cases, victim of sexual violence faces multiple social and psychological challenges in Bangladesh.



The incident of rape followed by murder is not unfamiliar in our country. Recently, we are shocked to observe a heinous crime, a rape and brutally killing of a 17 year old girl at a flat in Dhaka's Kalabagan area. Most of the people blamed the victim even after her death; they massively commented and viewed against the victim as if she herself did the crime and was wholly responsible for her own killing.



The prime accused took the victim to hospital to deflect blame, the victim's father alleged. Some people protested the crime and stood beside the victim. They attended rallies in the capital in protest of rape and murder of the girl. Still, we do not know what the truth was, and how much she was guilty for her ill fate.



The victim's family alleged that the accused tricked the girl to go to their flat and raped her when his family members were not home. The accused himself took her to hospital where she declared brought dead. The accused gave a confessional statement. However, the full medical report is under process, and the police investigation is moving on.



In Bangladesh, the victims are repeatedly victimized by blaming; people often place the blame on the shoulders of the victim. Most of the people in social Medias, without knowing the real truth behind, have been blaming the girl, for her going to the friend's house; and insulting her family for not taking care of their daughter and allowing her free mixing with boys. Many individuals, both male and female, reacted to the trial and the guilty verdicts by harshly blaming the girl for being raped, and declared the accused(s) almost innocence.



Even though some instances of victim-blaming undoubtedly originate from ignorance, meanness, or a smug sense of superiority, there may be other, even more significant causes. That is because the habit to blame the victim may be programmed into the human mind at a very basic level. None of us should re-traumatize the victims; and, none of us should give perpetrators a pass. Male and female need to work together to change the culture of victim blaming, and help reduce violence against anybody.



It is keenly observed that sexual violence against women is increasing in times of COVID-19. Recently, it has become a serious problem in the country. People from various walks of life gathered to protest rapes across Bangladesh in recent weeks. Consequently, the government has approved an amendment in laws that would allow for the death penalty in rape cases, as anger grows over repeated incidents across the country of sexual assaults.



Even after approving death penalty for rape, instead of reducing the sexual violence, the incidents of rape cases are rapidly increasingly day by day. It is due to the lack of implementation of law. The other reasons for the increase of such crimes are negligence in fulfilling responsibilities by the authorities concerned. Ignoring political identity, the law enforcers must deal with every issue seriously, not only the rape cases.



A woman generally tends to avoid legal proceedings as she becomes more stigmatized by society and is afraid of filing complaints, anticipating negligence and humiliation in the police station, the courts, and the society. With a view to preventing this intensifying pattern of sexual violence against women, proper prevention and punishment measures need to be implemented. Only passing new law with provision capital punishment cannot reduce or stop the sexual crimes, rather our moral attitudes must be changed. People are living in an uncontrolled mental state where the perpetrators try to use political power to escape punishment.



Instead of focusing only on victims' behaviour and dress-up, we need to ask more questions about why perpetrators continue to commit such acts of violence. Mass people believe that existing laws on the protection of women's rights should be efficiently implemented. The law enforcement agencies need to deal with the situation with sincerity, integrity, loyalty, and strong dedication, without hesitation or prejudice.



We need to teach our children to secure themselves. We must teach our boys and girls moral and religious education how to value and treat girls and women as equals. The parents and family need to be careful about their children's activities, and should keep an eye on their movements and activities. It is necessary for men and women to come together and raise their voice against sexual violence against women, not blaming the victims.

Dr Md Enamul Hoque is educational researcher and teacher educator. He is ex- professor of English.









