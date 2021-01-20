One killed, 8 injured in land dispute at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Jan 19: A man was killed and eight people were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday over a land dispute.

Deceased Bakinur Islam, 35, was the son of Salim Mistry of Bhangamor Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Salim Mistry and his co-villager Sahidul member had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.

An altercation took place between them when Salim went to the disputed land to collect mustered in the morning.

Later, their supporters were locked into a clash at around 8:30am.

At one stage, Sahidul's men hacked Bakinur, leaving him dead.

Eight people who were injured in the clash were admitted to Kurigram Sadar Hospital.

Of the injured, condition of Jahurul Haque, 35, and Khalil Uddin, 60, was stated critical.