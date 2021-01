JASHORE, Jan 19: A minor boy was killed as wall collapsed on him at Tantipara area in the town on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Moshiur, 5, son of Abu Hanif, a resident in the area.

Father of the deceased said a wall collapsed on Moshiur, while he was playing beside it at about 4 pm, leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital.