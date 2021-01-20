Girl kills herself as mother rebukes her

PURBADHALA, NETRAKONA, Jan 19: An 18-year-old girl reportedly committed suicide in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Rupali was the daughter of Dulal Mia, a resident of Barha Noyagao Village in the upazila.

Family sources said Rupali's mother rebuked her as she did not wake up from bed in the morning.

Later, Rupali hanged herself in her room.

Sub-Inspector of Purbadhala Police Station MA Jahed said the body was handed over to the family without an autopsy upon the request of family member and neighbours.







