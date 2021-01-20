7 killed, 17 injured in road mishaps in five districts

At least seven people including a couple were killed and 17 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Manikganj, Chuadanga, Gopalganj, Laxmipur and Jamalpur, in two days.

MANIKGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver has been killed as a bus hit the vehicle at Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Kitingchar area around 9 am that also left 15 passengers of both vehicles injured.

The deceased was identified as the auto-rickshaw driver Shah Alam, a resident of Singair municipality area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Md Rakibuzzaman said a Dhaka-bound bus of Shuktara Paribahan fell into a roadside ditch after hitting an auto-rickshaw, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver dead on the spot and 15 passengers of both vehicles injured.

The injured were rescued and sent to different hospitals, he added.

CHUADANGA: A human hauler hit a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday evening, leaving a couple dead on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Abdullah Al Mamun, 28, a resident of Gahorpur Village under Sadar Upazila of Meherpur District, and his wife Liva khatun, 25.

Quoting witnesses, Chuadanga Sadar PS OC Abu Jihad khan said Mamun along with his wife was returning home from the town by a motorcycle. On the way, a human hauler hit the motorcycle in Hatikata area at about 6 pm, leaving the couple dead on the spot.

However, the human hauler driver and another passenger of the vehicle were also injured in the accident, and now they are undergoing treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.

GOPALGANJ: Two people were killed when a truck rammed into a rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Riazul Sheikh, 17, son of Bablu Sheikh, a resident of Parkushli Village in the upazila while another is aged around 30.

Sadar PS OC Md Monirul Islam said a Dhaka-bound fish-laden truck smashed the rickshaw in Mandartola area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 9pm, leaving two passengers of the rickshaw critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

LAXMIPUR: An 18-year-old boy was killed as a pickup van turned turtle in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

Deceased Jewel was the son of Abul Basar, a resident of Charlorench Union. He was the assistant of pickup van driver.

A brick-laden pickup van overturned in Charkadira area, leaving the driver's assistant Jewel crushed under the vehicle, said local UP member Sahmsul Huda.

Injured Jewel was rushed to local Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kamalnagar PS OC Muhammad Nurul Abser confirmed the matter.

JAMALPUR: The driver of a three-wheeler (locally known as Nosimon) was killed as the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Anis Mia, 45, was a resident of Korgram area in Mohadan Union under the upazila. Locals said the accident took place in Foyejer Mor area in the morning, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to local Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

The hospital medical officer Dr Sohanur Rahman Sohan confirmed the matter.







