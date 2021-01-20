Video
Industrialists occupy Labalanga Canal in Gazipur

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Faisal Ahmed

The photo taken recently shows Labalanga Canal occupied in Dhanua Mouja of Gazipur. photo: observer

The photo taken recently shows Labalanga Canal occupied in Dhanua Mouja of Gazipur. photo: observer

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Jan 19: Labalanga Canal in Sreepur Upazila of the district is almost dead.
Diverting the flow of the canal, several factories have been raised on both sides of the canal.
Besides, due to pollution for several years, this canal has lost its own shape. Now it looks like an endangered channel. There is no administrative overseeing in this connection. Locals demanded, at least for the sake of people, the canal should be revived.
According to locals, Labalanga Khal is heartthrob of Sreepur. Originating from the Thiru River in Mymensingh, the canal has got connected with Turag River in Gazipur. It was a 85 km long canal.
In 1990s, in the absence of demarking its boundary, locals used its lands as their wish. Industrial expanding took place in an unplanned way using its lands.
Earlier, agriculture economy would run centring this canal. But most land areas of the canal have been occupied by different factories and industrial units.
Destroying farmlands, industrial units were raised overnight at Mawna, Dhunua of Sreepur, and in different moujas in Gazipur. Ignoring government rules, land category is getting changed. Industrial owners are grabbing lands. An under-construction factory of Universal Denim has occupied about one kilometre area in Nayapara Mouja of Gazipur in the mouth of entering Sreepur.  In this locality, several acres of land have disappeared. Keeping inside the canal, the boundary wall of the factory is being constructed.
In Dhunua Mouja, Selvo Chemical, Ridisha Knitex, Greatwall Ceramics, and in Mawna Mouja, few factories of Noman Group, Asia Composite, Grameen Telecom, in Kewa Mouja, Crown Wool Fasson, and Dignity Garments are using land of this canal.
Locals have not access to 10 km of the canal. This area has gone under industrial boundary. Nearby  inhabitants are fearing water-logging.
Member of Ward No. 3 of Gazipur Union Mizanur Rahman Bachchu said, several years back, Labalanga Khal got filled.
People in several villages are applying to the government for a long time to dredge the canal. But a number of factories have raised boundary walls bringing the land of the canal under own occupation.
Despite complaint lodging to the government department concerned, the boundary walls could not be stopped. He added, urgent step is necessary to reclaim grabbed lands of the canal.
One Khokan Mia of Uttar Para Village in Mawna complained, there are several thousands of people in his village. Their household-used water would get rolling to the canal. But now, factories have been raised along both sides of the canal by Nomam Group. They  have also built bridge in the middle of the canal.
Household-used water in the locality has been blocked  to the canal.  It has created permanent water-logging in Mawna Village.
Local social activist Shafi Kamal said, only few years back, agriculture economy would flourish centring the canal; there would be breeding of local fishes.
Now the canal has been at moribund condition due to industrial occupation.
Factories are growing on farming lands. Locals are losing their stake on the canal. If this canal loses its existence, there will remain no place for water extraction, and locals will be trapped in water-logging.
Bangladesh River Foundation Chairman Muhammad Manir Hossain said, Labalanga Khal in Gazipur has been in existence crisis. To save people along the canal, the canal should be saved.
 He further said, according to Water Act-2013, 10 metres on both sides of the canal should be vacated urgently.
To save the canal, he also suggested that, following the CS Parcha, the canal area should be measured for demarcation; with a combined initiative, illegal structures should be demolished, and  then water flow  should be ensured through re-excavation.
DC SM Tarikul Islam said, field administrative officials have been instructed to stop grabbing in the canal. At any cost, the canal shall be protected, he added.
Already some portions of the canal have been dredged, he further said.


