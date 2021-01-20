271 semi-pucca houses to be given to poor people in Pirojpur



The houses being built for the destitute people in Nesarabad Upazila. photo: observer

Already a total of 271 destitute people have been selected in Nesarabad Upazila to provide semi-pucca houses, according to official sources. Of them, 119 ones are in Sawrupkhai municipality, and others are in different unions of this upazila.

On priority basis, targeting the rural poor people firstly, the houses are being constructed.

As the gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, these houses are being constructed as a part of the Mujib Barsho celebration.

Already 75 houses are almost ready in the upazila at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh per house. Each house comprises two rooms with attached toilet and kitchen, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mosarrof Hossain said.

Prime Minister's Office is providing the financial assistance to construct the houses in the district.







