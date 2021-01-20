Video
Home Countryside

271 semi-pucca houses to be given to poor people in Pirojpur

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

The houses being built for the destitute people in Nesarabad Upazila. photo: observer

The houses being built for the destitute people in Nesarabad Upazila. photo: observer

PIROJPUR, Jan 19: Constructing semi-pucca houses for destitute people in different villages of the district are going on in full swing.
Already a total of 271 destitute people have been selected in Nesarabad Upazila to provide semi-pucca houses,  according to official sources. Of them, 119 ones are in Sawrupkhai municipality, and others are in  different unions of this upazila.
On priority basis, targeting the rural poor people firstly, the houses are being constructed.
As the gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, these houses are being constructed as a part of the Mujib Barsho celebration.
Already 75 houses are almost ready in the upazila at a cost of Tk 1.71 lakh per house. Each house comprises two rooms with attached toilet and kitchen,  Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Mosarrof Hossain said.
Prime Minister's Office is providing the financial assistance to construct the houses in the district.


