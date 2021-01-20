Missing man found dead in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, Jan 19: A man, who went missing after a trawler capsized in the Madhumati River in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday, found dead in the afternoon.

A diving unit from Khulna recovered the body of Ripon Choukidar, 23, on Sunday afternoon while another missing Billal Patwari, 33, is still missing.

Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Service Official Nazmul Islam said the trawler loaded with sand anchored at Talabalu Ghat in Shuktail Union was capsized in the early hours when three labourers were sleeping inside it.

One of the labourers managed to swim ashore but Billal and Ripon remained missing.







