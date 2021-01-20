Two nabbed with drugs in two dists

Two people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, on Saturday.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Police arrested a man with hemp in Monpura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Nur Alam, 22, son of Abdul Hashem, a resident of Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Bangla Bazar area in the upazila at night and arrested Nur Alam with hemp.

Later, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday morning following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station (PS) Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 965 yaba tablets in Charghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Ratan Islam, 25.

RAB-5 Mollapara Camp sources confirmed the information by a press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Muktarpur area on Saturday night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Charghat PS in this connection.





