Two nabbed with drugs in two dists
Two people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Bhola and Rajshahi, on Saturday.
MONPURA, BHOLA: Police arrested a man with hemp in Monpura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested person is Nur Alam, 22, son of Abdul Hashem, a resident of Uttar Sakuchia Union in the upazila.
Police sources said a team of the law-enforcers conducted a drive in Bangla Bazar area in the upazila at night and arrested Nur Alam with hemp.
Later, the arrested was sent to jail on Sunday morning following a court order.
Officer-in-Charge of Monpura Police Station (PS) Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 965 yaba tablets in Charghat Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The arrested person is Ratan Islam, 25.
RAB-5 Mollapara Camp sources confirmed the information by a press release on Sunday.
According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Muktarpur area on Saturday night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Charghat PS in this connection.