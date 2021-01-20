Video
Home Countryside

22 shops burnt in Gopalganj

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Jan 19: At least 22 shops were gutted in separate fire incidents in Kotalipara Upazila of the district in two days.
Six shops were gutted in fire in Dighalia area of the upazila on Sunday night.
It was learnt that the fire broke out in a grocery shop in Dighalia area at around 8pm and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
On information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire with the help of locals.
Radhaganj Union Parishad Chairman Amrita Lal Hawlader said the loss caused by fire expected to be around Tk 50 lakh.
Earlier, a total of 16 shops were gutted in fire here on Saturday night.
The affected shop owners claimed goods worth about Taka one crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Police and local sources said the fire began from a short circuit at an electronics shop at around 8pm and then it spread over the nearby shops in Bhangarhat Bazar in the upazila.
Being informed, members of Kotalipara Fire Service Station rushed in and could able to control the flame with the help of locals after an hour of trying.
The officer-in-charge of Kotalipara Police Station confirmed the incident.


