Two minor children drown in two districts  

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Patuakhali, on Sunday.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district in the evening.

Deceased Imtiaz Hossain, 2, was the son of Humayun Kabir of Char Falkon area in the upazila.

Local sources said Imtiaz fell into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while his family members were unaware of it.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Char Falkon Union Parishad Chairman Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Yamin, 2, son of Monir Hossain of Choyhisya Tanterkathi Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Yamin fell into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while playing beside it.

Later, the family members found his floating body in the pond in the evening and took him to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



