Wednesday, 20 January, 2021, 5:05 AM
Home Countryside

Incentive onion seeds do not sprout, farmers get into trouble at Baraigram

Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Ohidul Haque

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Jan 19: Incentive onion seeds did not sprout in Baraigram Upazila of the district, for which farmers got into trouble.
Farmers said, the seeds were old and substandard. But upazila agriculture office said, the seeds have been affected by cold.  
On behalf of the government, Baraigram Upazila agriculture office provided onion seeds to 100 farmers free of cost.
In farming onion in increased lands, farmers in the upazila became interested after getting good prices of onion in the last year.
Now the farmers have become frustrated seeing the condition of their onion beds.
To provide incentives at the field level, union members and ward councillors made a list of farmers. They were assisted by sub-assistant agriculture officials.  
This year, according to the list, a total of 57 kg of onion seeds were given to a total of 100 farmers in the upazila. Each farmer got 750 gram.  The seeds were estimated at Tk 4.5 lakh at the rate of Tk 6,000 per kg.
Before distribution, the sprouting expectancy of the seeds was not tested, farmers said.
According to field sources, due to sapling crisis this season, the farmers will fall in a great trouble.
Some sub-assistant agriculture officials said, this year's seeds were old and of low quality. That is why, seeds did not sprout.
To increase onion production in the country, the government distributed free fertilizers and seeds at the cost of huge amount of money. But without testing, it was not proper to purchase seeds and distribute those among farmers, they further said.
Most of these farmers did not sow seeds again. As a result, overall government monetary incentives to increase onion production have failed.
One farmer in Dakhalkandi Village Abu Sayed said, "I had sown 750 gram incentive onion seeds. But even 10 per cent of these did not sprout. There is no time to sow seed again. So, my onion farming has bogged down."
Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Aktar said, it is not true that the seed quality was bad; good seeds were given to farmers; yet the seeds were handed over a little bit late, and after sowing, severe cold hampered their sprouting.


