Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Karmasangsthan Bank Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam along with Executives of the bank's head office and other officials, distributing warm clothes among the destitute under the government's innovation programme in the city on Tuesday. 'Karmasangsthan Bank Wall of Humanity ' project which has been implemented by Karmasangsthan Bank Innovation Team. Generous / benevolent / sympathetic people leave their unnecessary clothes on the wall of humanity and disadvantaged / backward people collect their necessary clothes from there.


Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman inaugurating its newly relocated Narayanganj branch at Padma City Plaza-2, S.M. Maleh Road, Narayanganj through a virtual inauguration ceremony recently. Among others, Syed Rafiqul Haq, Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Syed Mahbub Morshed and other senior officials of the bank attended the virtual ceremony.


Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula flanked by Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Deputy Managing Directors and other high officials giving a crest to Shahida Perveen, a woman entrepreneur and investment client of the bank  at the Islami Bank tower in the city on Monday for her achieving the first position in the 'President's Industrial Development Award 2018'' in micro industry category. Shahida Parveen, the Proprietor of M/s. Trim Tex Bangladesh has been running the business successfully since 2014 with an investment from IBBL. She manufactures a total 135 items of jute products including garment accessories. The products of her organisation have been gaining recognition in the country and abroad including winning the National SME Entrepreneur Award.



BANKING EVENTS
