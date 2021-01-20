NCC Bank holds its 9th EGM

Video
Published : Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

BANKING EVENT
National Credit and Commerce (NCC) Bank Ltd has conducted its 9th Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) through Digital platform at Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.
To comply with the condition of Bangladesh Bank regarding issuances of NCC Bank Perpetual Bond worth of Tk. 500 Crore, the Members of the Bank accorded their approval for conversion of required amount from said Bond in due course.
Chairman of NCC Bank S. M. Abu Mohsin presided over the meeting while Vice-Chairman Md. Abul Bashar, Director and Chairman of the Executive Committee Engineer Abdus Salam, Director and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Md. Nurun Newaz Salim, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Nurul Islam Chowdhury Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Directors and other high officials are also present there.
Chairman of the bank S. M. Abu Mohsin in his speech highlighted the Bank's business progress and said that, at present Shareholders equity, total Assets and EPS etc increasing gradually on the other hand Cost of Fund and Net Classified loans are decreasing. As a result, progress reflects in Credit Ratings and also in CAMELS Rating.



