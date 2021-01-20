

bKash launches referral campaign offering bonus

The campaign will end on March 31 next. Anyone who logs in to bKash app first time can also get a maximum of 50 Taka bonus, says a press release.

If the person being referred logs in to bKash app and makes any transaction for the first time from the app, the referrer will get 100 Taka as bonus.

There is no limit, so customers can refer as many times as they want within the campaign period and get 100 Taka each time from a successful referral.

The referral link can be found by tapping on 'Refer a Friend' from bKash menu (bird shaped logo) in bKash app and customer can share this link through SMS, email, messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, Imo, etc.

After opening account with own NID and logging in to bKash app, new customer will get instant bonus of25 Taka. If the customer then does any amount of Mobile Recharge or Cash Outfor the first time, s/he will get another 25Taka as cashback bonus. Thus, a new user can get 50 Taka bonus in total.

The 25 taka cashback offer will be applicable for the current bKash customers as well who do not have bKash app. If they do any amount of mobile recharge or cash out first time after installing the app, they can also avail this offer till March 31, next.

Referrer bonus for each successful activation of new user will be disbursed within next two working days.

Besides Cash In, Cash Out, Send Money and Mobile Recharge, new services are constantly being added to bKash app such as: Add Money from banks and cards to bKash, Transfer Money from bKash to bank account, Pay Bill service for electricity, water, gas and telephone, merchant payment, payment of fees for different education and other institutions, city corporation fee payment, payment of installments of NGO and insurance companies, e-ticketing for bus, train, air, launch and movies, credit card bill payment, travel booking, etc.

Millions of customers have made their daily transactions easier with these services and the referral campaignis launched to encourage more customers to use bKash and make their financial transactions convenient.

Earlier, thousands of customers had created additional earning opportunity by taking part in referral campaigns. Any customer can earn by referring bKash app during their leisure. For more details of the referral campaign, one can visit the website: https://www.bkash.com/100taka-referral.







