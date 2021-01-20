Special Emirates fares for passengers flying from BD

Emirates has launched special fares, for passengers flying from Bangladesh, as part of its global sale promotions to inspire and encourage travelling in the New Year.

To avail the special fares, bookings have to be made between 19 January and 1 February 2021, for travel between 20 January and 30 June 2021.

Flights can be booked through Emirates local offices in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet or travel agents or visiting www.emirates.com/bd, according to a press release.

Under the campaign, all-inclusive Economy Class return fares from Bangladesh start at BDT 67, 444.00 for London, BDT 58,687.00 for Milan, BDT 74,432.00 for New York, BDT 107,691.00 for Toronto and BDT 50,267.00 for Dubai.

Business Class return fares start at BDT 236,096.00 for London, BDT 207,468.00 for Milan, BDT 292,931.00 for New York, BDT 294,194.00 for Toronto and BDT 102,808.00 for Dubai.

Besides, Emirates' customers flying to and through Dubai up to 30 September 2021 can avail exclusive offers including discounts in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels in UAE by simply presenting 'My Emirates Pass' (Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification) at any of the participating outlets.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years.

The Dubai-based carrier presently operates two flights a day from Dhaka with wide-body Boeing 777-300 ER.











