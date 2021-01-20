DSE ends mixed, CSE rises amid choppy trade

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange advanced on Tuesday amid volatile trade.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, rose by 19.08 points or 0.32 per cent to 5,820, after losing 108 points in the two consecutive sessions. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips also rose 8.36 points to 2,203. But the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) declined 2.11 points to 1,291 at the close of the trading.

Turnover however, dipped to one-month low to Tk 12.90 billion on the country's premier bourse, slumping by 15 per cent over the previous day's mark of Tk 15.19 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 357 issues traded, 181 advanced, 106 declined and 70 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Robi Axiata topped the turnover chart with 26.36 million shares worth Tk 1.46 billion changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Summit Power, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and LankaBangla Finance.

Agrani Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Padma Oil Company was the worst loser, losing 7.83 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose by 16 points to settle at 16,896 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 16 points to 10,193 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 129 advanced, 90 declined and 59 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 24.29 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 868 million. -BSS





